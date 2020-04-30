LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

More details released in Fountain murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two suspects charged in the Fountain murder will appear before a judge for the first time today.

fountainmurderaffidavitDownload
Raven Gladin

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators say 20-year-old Asher Martin stabbed and killed Christopher Wesley Whaley, 23, of Panama City. Martin then loaded Whaley in the back of Whaley’s van and with the help of 25-year-old Raven Gladin used gasoline to set the van on fire.

According to an arrest affidavit Gladin confessed to the incident and admitted to buying the gasoline the pair used to start the fire.

Martin is charged with an open count of murder. Gladin is charged with accessory after the fact.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. John's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. John's Kindergarten Class"

PCB City Council votes to reopen beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB City Council votes to reopen beaches"

Local veterinarian talks protecting household pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local veterinarian talks protecting household pets"

13NOW | Bay County Commission reopens beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Bay County Commission reopens beaches"

CFO Jimmy Patronis reacts to phase one of Reopen Florida plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFO Jimmy Patronis reacts to phase one of Reopen Florida plan"
More Local News