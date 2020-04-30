More details released in Fountain murder

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two suspects charged in the Fountain murder will appear before a judge for the first time today.

Raven Gladin

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators say 20-year-old Asher Martin stabbed and killed Christopher Wesley Whaley, 23, of Panama City. Martin then loaded Whaley in the back of Whaley’s van and with the help of 25-year-old Raven Gladin used gasoline to set the van on fire.

According to an arrest affidavit Gladin confessed to the incident and admitted to buying the gasoline the pair used to start the fire.

Martin is charged with an open count of murder. Gladin is charged with accessory after the fact.