More details released in Fountain explosion

An explosion that seriously injured six people Sunday morning began when 40-year-old Michelle Williams of the 20000 block of Hurst Road turned on the stove, according to a witness.

A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy spoke with the injured as firefighters were still battling the blaze. According to his report, he found Williams and Henry Williams, 37, sitting in an SUV near the home. They were severely burned.

The deputy was then called to the fire itself where four other people, Karen Smith, 62, James Smith, 69, Grant Everage, 27, and an unnamed juvenile were reported to be in worse condition.

According to the report, Karen Smith was in her bedroom when she heard the explosion. She left her bedroom and asked Michelle Williams what happened. Williams told her she had turned on the gas stove to cook breakfast and it exploded.

The juvenile, Everage and James Smith were life lighted to area hospitals. The others were rushed to Bay Medical Center. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.