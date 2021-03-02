More details emerge in Southport murder

Jacob Burks is accused of murder after a woman was killed at this Southport home.

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — More details were released Tuesday about the murder of a wheel-chair bound woman at a Southport home last month.

The suspect, Jacob Burks, told investigators he was on meth and had been awake for seven days straight before the crime, according to recently filed court documents.

Burks is now charged with second-degree murder and grand theft auto.

Burks admitted to stabbing Cynthia Black in the neck with a small kitchen knife in the bathroom, the documents state. Investigators said he then ran to a nearby home and stole a car which he later abandoned before taking off into the woods.

Deputies took him into custody a short time later. In the report, Burks claimed he stabbed Black with the intention of killing her because he believes she harmed his child. He also admitted to investigators he had been using meth and had been awake for the last seven days.