More charges filed in capital sex battery case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain man is facing more charges in a capital sexual batter case.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Lee Ellis on May 5, after an investigation into an allegation he committed capital sexual battery on a juvenile victim between 2014 and 2018, officials wrote.

An additional charge of Capital Sexual Battery has been added to Ellis’s charges after an additional victim alleged sexual abuse about ten years ago when the victim was a juvenile, they added.

After interviewing the victim and Ellis on this incident, BCSO Criminal Investigators added the additional charges. Ellis, 65, of Cowels Road, Fountain, is currently in the Bay County Jail.