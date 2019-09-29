Mooney Summit brings over a hundred pilots to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — More than one hundred pilots flew into Panama City Beach this weekend for the largest gathering of Mooney airplanes in the world.

To the average eye, the runway apron full of airplanes at ECP is just that; a runway of airplanes.

But, ask a pilot, and you’ll get a different answer.

“It’s sort of like the Porsche of the aviation world,” said one pilot, Ron Dubin.

“It’s an amazing tool,” said Andrew Hyett, another pilot from the UK “It is a car with wings.”

They’re talking about Mooneys; designer aircrafts built for the flying fanatic, such as Hyett.

“[It’s] absolute freedom,” he said. “You’re up there, you’re concentrating on the plane, you can see the world from a completely different angle.”

Hyett came all the way from the UK to join over a hundred pilots in Panama City Beach for the Mooney Summit VII. The annual event is all about ‘bettering the breed.’

“This is the largest gathering of Mooneys in the world,” said Seth Meyers, a Mooney Summit board member. “We all come here to become safer pilots.”

“It’s a safety culture,” said the summit’s founder and CEO, Michael Elliott. “it’s a mindset.”

Elliott started the summit seven years ago, along with the Bill Gilliland foundation, which benefits families affected by tragic Mooney accidents, like the one involving him and his copilot Bill Gilliland. An engine malfunction resulted in the accident, killing Gilliland.

Elliott escaped. He believes he is still here for a reason; to give back and help others be as safe as they can while operating an aircraft.

“I saw first hand the need to aid a downed Mooney pilot’s family,” said Elliott.

Pilots who attend the summit often give to the foundation, which helps families struggling after a loss of a loved one in a Mooney accident.

However, even after the accident, Elliott realized he couldn’t break away from flying Mooneys.

“I’m going to quit flying on my terms,” he said. “Not a broken engine’s terms.”

He and the rest of the summit team also want to make sure other pilots are as safe as possible while doing what they love.

“We want to have safe pilots,” said Dubin, who is a co-founder of the Mooney Summit. “We don’t want to have accidents and so aviation is something you have to study all the time.”

The Mooney Summit is scheduled to take off once again next year.