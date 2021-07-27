Monster Houses in Walton County are causing a chain reaction

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Residents say that monster homes are taking over Walton County causing an overflow of people and not enough parking. But, help may be on the way for the decades-long issue.

“We are seeing a lot of parking on the right of way because there isn’t enough parking at these homes, whether they are monster homes or regular homes,” said Resident Barbara Murano.

Monster homes have been on the rise in Walton County.

“This has been an issue not only in Walton County but it’s been an issue all over the place as regards to people taking what should have been or was designed as single-family homes and basically making them into mini-hotels or bed and breakfasts,” said Commissioner for District Two Danny Glidewell.

Glidewell said monster homes might be the root cause of parking issues seen south of the bay.

“And now we’ve got to find something that not only addresses the issue, it makes things better, but is also enforceable,” said Glidewell.

The board has asked their legal team and the planning department to come up with solutions to limit the amount allowed in one rental property. But right now with the overflow of visitors.

“Blocking the bike path and tearing up the bike path, car doors are also opening and so, you know, it’s a very dangerous situation,” said Resident Celeste Cobena.

Glidewell said fixing monster houses is the first step, next would be to enforce parking.

“We’re going to hire two people to start with, once we see the need we will hire more if we have to. But two people specifically address parking and go out there and enforce the law,” said Glidewell.”

He is hoping there will be a rough estimate on how to solve both of these problems, monster houses, and parking by the beginning of October.