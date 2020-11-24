Mom who left child in hot car pleads not guilty in manslaughter case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County woman accused of leaving her baby in a hot car while high on drugs pleaded not guilty Monday.

Megan Dauphin was arraigned following her arrest last month for aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Dauphin left her baby in a car for several hours on a hot September day.

Toxicology reports showed Dauphin was under the influence of meth when she left the child unattended. Investigators also found meth in her home that same day.