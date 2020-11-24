Mom who left child in hot car pleads not guilty in manslaughter case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County woman accused of leaving her baby in a hot car while high on drugs pleaded not guilty Monday.

Megan Dauphin was arraigned following her arrest last month for aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Dauphin left her baby in a car for several hours on a hot September day.

Toxicology reports showed Dauphin was under the influence of meth when she left the child unattended. Investigators also found meth in her home that same day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Republicans look for path forward

Biden introduces national security team

2020 Top Ten Worst Toys

Ms. Folsom's First Grade Class

Arts center presents 2nd Annual Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees

More Local News

Don't Miss