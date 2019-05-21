Mom who killed son gets life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The woman accused of killing her young son plead no contest and was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Egypt Robinson stabbed her three-year-old son, stuffed him in a suitcase and hid it behind her Callaway home in October of 2015.

Earlier this month, Robinson's attorneys argued she was mentally incompetent to stand a trial. However, it was ultimately decided that Robinson was competent and the case was moving for trial.

Today, Robinson pleaded no contest to first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 30 years in prison on the aggravated child abuse charge.