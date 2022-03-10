CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – A mom and her two kids have just been presented with their new home from Habitat for Humanity.

Markita Glenn and her two boys had been living in a townhome with recurring mold problems.

So she approached Habitat for Humanity and made her case for getting into a new home.

She helped to build the home by putting in hundreds of “sweat equity” hours.

Glenn said her two boys are looking forward to having their own rooms and playing football in the backyard.

“I did it. We made it. I’m happy. My kids are happy,” Glenn said. “It was well worth the sweat equity and when you worked you worked so it was worth it. I know how to build my own house so it was worth it.”

This will be the 96th new Habitat for Humanity home in Bay County since 1990.

