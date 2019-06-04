Mom accused of leaving child in hot car

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. - Officers with DeFuniak Springs Police responded to a retail store parking lot Sunday evening in reference to a child locked in a vehicle with the windows rolled up and not running.

Officers found Walton Fire Rescue already on scene trying to get access to the child.

"The 5-year-old boy was found in the back seat sweating profusely," officials wrote in a news release. "His clothing was completely drenched in sweat."

The boy was immediately treated by EMS personnel for heat exhaustion. He was then taken to Healthmark Regional Medical Center for evaluation but was later released.

During the investigation, the mother walked up to emergency personnel. She said her son refused to walk with her and wanted to stay in the vehicle.

Katarina Felipe, 19, was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where she was charged with child neglect.