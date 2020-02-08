Mobile medical unit offers free HIV screenings

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. This year’s theme is “We’re in This Together,” emphasizing the importance of support from one’s social circle of friends, family, colleagues, and partners- when addressing HIV in the black community.

Florida Department of Health’s mobile medical unit was in Callaway on Friday outside of the Grocery Outlet. They offered free HIV screenings for community members to honor the theme.

Not only were HIV screenings offered, but a multitude of services, like Hepititis A vaccinations and Hepititis C screenings were also available. There were also free give-a-ways and a special gift for those who got tested.

Bobby Wilson, Early Intervention Consultant, says the the mobile unit is a simple and private path to establish your status regarding exposure and education on remaining HIV negative. If a person does test positive for the infection, he says immediate transportation to the health department to see a nurse for follow up is provided.

Wilson emphasizes, “We have come a long way, we still fight the stigma, we still fight the fear of being labeled, of having that personal business maybe spread around. We take privacy very seriously, and we take your health very seriously. We just want to make sure that you know your status and that you’re doing something to keep yourselves negative or healthy as somebody who is living with HIV. ” Wilson said.

The mobile medical unit is in the community a few times a year highlighting different health conditions and treatments.