Mobile home heavily damaged in early morning fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Panama City home is heavily damaged by flames after a fire breaks out early Sunday morning.

A double-wide trailer off Burnt Mill Creek road caught fire around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames but were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

Officials said two people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but no one was injured.

Firefighters on scene said the cause is still under investigation but it was believed to have started near an electrical outlet outside the bathroom.

The Red Cross has been notified and will be assisting the homeowners.