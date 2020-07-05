Mobile food drive will distribute over 20,000 lbs of food

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rebuild Bay County is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast for another pop-up mobile food drive at the Panama City Beach Senior Center on July 7.

Staff and volunteers will begin distributing 20,000 lbs of food to families in need starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue until supplies last.

To adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, volunteers and staff ask that people remain in their cars and open their trunks so that food can be placed directly inside.