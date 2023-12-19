MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An inmate at the Mobile County Metro Jail was found dead in his cell on Thursday, and next of kin has been hard to contact, according to officials.

Authorities said they found William Franklin unresponsive in his cell on Thursday around 4:17 a.m. Corrections officers then removed him from his cell to perform CPR and other life-saving measures until Mobile County EMS arrived.

Franklin was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m., according to officials.

William Franklin (no middle name provided) died Thursday, and next of kin has been difficult to contact, according to officials. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Franklin shared his cell with three other inmates, and Mobile County detectives said they found no signs of struggle within the cell. There was also no evidence of physical trauma to Franklin’s body or that he was assaulted.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Franklin was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Mobile Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing.

He was housed in the mental health wedge due to his deteriorating cognitive state.

MCSO has exhausted efforts to locate Franklin’s family members to provide a death notice, they said.