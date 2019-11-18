Mobile animal hospital visits Panama City Mall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emerald Coast Mobile Vet provided its pet care services outside of Panama City Mall Monday.

It’s a 26-foot, state-of-the-art mobile unit and a full-service veterinary practice equipped with the same medical, diagnostic and surgical capabilities as your local veterinary hospital.

The mobile vet can come to you at your residence or you can come to it at stationary visits.

It’s now heading to its next stop: Gulf Camp in Destin.

Emerald Coast Mobile Vet veterinarians are offering all pet services to the public starting at $30 for your first pet’s exam.

“It’s just a great opportunity for clients to be able to come out and meet us,” manager Susan Sami said. “We’re able to take care of their veterinary needs here. There’s no busy, crazy, loud lobby. So clients are able to come to us. They just hop into our rig here, and we’re able to do everything that they need us to do.

