MLK Jr. Rec Center nearing beginning of rebuild process

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — City officials say they’re finally making headway on rebuilding the MLK Jr. Recreation Center.

At his weekly meeting, City Manager Mark McQueen said the long-anticipated start of reconstruction for the building could be only a month away.

He said insurance company handling the matter has approved the plan for the inside of the rec center building, and they are waiting for the company to get a couple more things in place so they can begin the gutting process for the education building on site.

He said the gymnasium is a more complicated task.

“Our desire is to make the gymnasium bigger,” said McQueen. “Right now it’s a single court complex and what we would like to see for the community is to have a double-court complex that has the ability to do pee-wee leagues as well as regular full size courts.”

McQueen said he believes they’ll be able to start work on the inside of the rec center in 30 to 45 days.

