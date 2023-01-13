PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there are several events happening to honor the Civil Rights leader’s legacy.

NAACP MLK Breakfast

In Panama City, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will be hosting a prayer breakfast on Saturday, January 14th. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Greater Bethel AME Church, 829 Hamilton Ave., Panama City.

NAACP Worship Service

The NAACP will continue their events on Sunday, January 15th with a commemorative worship service. It will begin at 6 p.m. , at the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 909 E. 8th Street.

Both NAACP events will have guest speakers.

Port St Joe MLK Parade

The parade will start at 10 a.m. (ET) on Monday, January 16th at the Florida USA City Hill. The parade will travel down Reid Avenue, right on First street, continue across David B. Langston Drive, then down Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, and will end at Avenue G. The parade will be followed by events at the Washington High School Gymnasium. For more information, contact the freedom Exchange Community Development Centers of the Americas Foundation Inc. organization at 850-890-6563.

Lynn Haven MLK Festival

A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven will be hosting their annual festival on Monday at Sharon Sheffield Park. It will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Events will include live entertainment, food, and arts and crafts.

Blountstown MLK Day Celebration

On Monday, “A Day of Inspiration” march will begin at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until Clay Mark Park. There will be programming after the March.

Franklin County Motorcade/Walk

Franklin County Dr. Martin Luther Jr. Advisory Board has organized a motorcade/walk. Participants will meet at Apalachicola’s Holy Family Center at 10:30 a.m. (ET).