MLK day observers march through Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Folks marched and sang down the middle of the street Monday morning as they marched in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Marchers were police escorted for over a mile as they walked from Blountstown City Hall to Clay Marry Park.

“Marching is such an important thing and it’s a right for everybody,” Calhoun County Commissioner Scott Moylyn said. “If you realize what we are marching for, Dr. King didn’t just march for one or two people, he marched for everyone. We’re able to do this today because of him and it’s such an astounding thing to go about. I just love being a part of this festivity.”

Albert Yon founded the event and is thrilled to see the change that has come to Blountstown in the process.

“When we first started, business as usual was going on. City hall was open,” Yon said. “A lot of the business now as you can see, city hall is closed and all the businesses have fallen in line. We just came together to just enjoy fellowship with each other.”

Yon was a teacher for over 30 years and was inspired by a student to educate the community.

“The whole idea was to educate and bring people together and it’s coming right before our eyes, especially at times like these that he had more than just a dream,” Yon said. “He wanted everyone to live together in peace and harmony. We need that today.”

This is the 30th year of the Blountstown Martin Luther King Jr. day march.