Missouri man drowns in Gulf near Okaloosa Island

First responders on scene at a possible drowning in Okaloosa County.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man from Pickering, Missouri apparently drowned while swimming near Okaloosa Island.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said the man was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico off Okaloosa Island and was later pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center Sunday evening.

The man had gone for a swim near Eglin’s NCO Club. A friend from Iowa was on the beach and said he spotted the man approximately 75 yards out, then lost sight of him.

Witnesses who spotted the man floating in the water pulled him out and began CPR until first responders arrived, deputies said.