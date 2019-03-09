Mississippi Bank, BancorpSouth, Purchases Summit Bank

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A major change is coming to Summit Bank. The Florida bank is being purchased by BancorpSouth, a Mississippi bank.

Currently, Summit Bank has locations in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, Miramar Beach, Crestview and Pensacola.

BancorpSouth will also buy Texas Star Bank. It's all part of a bigger merger, including the Texas Star and Summit Banks into BancorpSouth. The purchase of Summit Bank cost the company $20 million in cash and about $80 million in stock for Summit Financial Enterprise, the parent of the florida bank.

The deal is set to be complete by the end of the year.