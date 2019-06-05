Mission BBQ makes generous donation to BCSO K9 unit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Mission BBQ is more than just a restaurant off 23rd Street. Their special mission is to give back to the men and women who currently serve or have served in a military branch, police or fire department.

Tuesday they made a generous contribution to the Bay County Sheriff’s office’s in a very special way.

Donations were raised from souvenir cups sold inside the restaurant to customers, including donations. They were able to raise money for a worthy cause, the BCSO K9 unit.

Mission BBQ staff awarded Sheriff Tommy Ford and the K9 unit with a check made out for more than four-thousand dollars.

General Manager Andrew Johnstone said there are many ways he hopes the department is able to use the donation.

“Hopefully they can pull that and maybe purchase another dog or maybe support their training, I kind of leave it up to them,” said Johnstone. “You know it’s just our way of kind of funneling the funds to them to use as they see fit. It’s just a real pleasure to be able to help out.“

Mission BBQ hopes to continue their support of first responders by having more fundraising opportunities in the near future by featuring different colored cups for each branch of service.