Mission 850 Aims to Help with Recovery Efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - While recovering from Hurricane Michael, helping others goes a long way. An organization called Mission 850 was created solely to make a difference as the area moves forward. Throughout the month of March, Mission 850 will have different spring break groups in the Panhandle.

Since October, members have brought more than 60 groups to the area, including 20 Northeastern University students. They are demolishing damaged homes and cleaning debris from yards.

"This year when we found out about the devastation that was done to Panama City, in particular, we felt really called to help out the people down there," said Victoria Hunt, student volunteer.

The organization has helped over 100 residents since Hurricane Michael. "A lot of them are senior citizens or disabled veterans, or folks that can't get out there and do it on their own or it would take them all day," said Hunt.