Missing Okaloosa County mom, multiple children found

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office located a missing mother, two of her children and a family friend Monday.

The group of Marcella Black-Dustin, her three children, Mattie, Chloe and Michaiah along with family friend 11-year-old Magy Malloy, were reported missing Sunday afternoon after last being seen on Sherman Kennedy Road in Baker.

All five were located on a sandbar and deputies brought them to safety. K9s, helicopters and ground units were used to find the group.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests 2 children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests 2 children"

BPGC upcoming tournaments

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPGC upcoming tournaments"

Project 25 receives its 1st donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project 25 receives its 1st donation"

Home Dabbler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler"

UF IFAS MANGROVE STUDY

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS MANGROVE STUDY"

RENAISSANCE FAIR

Thumbnail for the video titled "RENAISSANCE FAIR"
More Local News