Missing Okaloosa County mom, multiple children found

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office located a missing mother, two of her children and a family friend Monday.

The group of Marcella Black-Dustin, her three children, Mattie, Chloe and Michaiah along with family friend 11-year-old Magy Malloy, were reported missing Sunday afternoon after last being seen on Sherman Kennedy Road in Baker.

All five were located on a sandbar and deputies brought them to safety. K9s, helicopters and ground units were used to find the group.