Missing man in Holmes county

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 82 year old man who hasn’t been seen since a fishing trip early Friday.

They say 82-year-old Doferice D. Thompson of Westville went fishing earlier today at Black Creek in Walton County and was last heard from around 8 p.m. Friday.

Family members say he was getting on Interstate 10, but appeared disoriented and confused. He is driving a gray 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.



Anyone with any information should call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681