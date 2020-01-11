Missing man in Holmes county

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 82 year old man who hasn’t been seen since a fishing trip early Friday.

They say 82-year-old Doferice D. Thompson of Westville went fishing earlier today at Black Creek in Walton County and was last heard from around 8 p.m. Friday.

Family members say he was getting on Interstate 10, but appeared disoriented and confused. He is driving a gray 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Anyone with any information should call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Foundation donates $35,000 to Pancare Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foundation donates $35,000 to Pancare Health"

Graduation rate for Bay District Schools continues to rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graduation rate for Bay District Schools continues to rise"

Springfield Shooting Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield Shooting Investigation"

Roberts gives insight to Murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roberts gives insight to Murder"

Callaway Housing Projects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Callaway Housing Projects"

Callaway One Room School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Callaway One Room School"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.