Missing airman remembered in Texas memorial service

RICHARDSON, Texas (WMBB) — An airman who went missing during a training exercise over the Gulf of Mexico was remembered during a memorial service Saturday.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, a Special Tactics combat controller with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron, was remembered for his deep commitment to faith and devotion to his family.

His wife, Rachael, received a flag during the service, which also included a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps and memorial pushups from fellow special tactics airmen.

Staff Sgt. Condiff had an unplanned parachute departure November 5. Multiple agencies searched from Destin to Pensacola for him for 17 days before efforts were suspended.

Condiff, a Dallas-area native, enlisted in the Air Force in 2012. He completed deployments to Africa and Afghanistan, and his awards and decorations include an Air Force Achievement Medal and an Air Force Commendation Medal with a combat device.

