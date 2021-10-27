Miramar Beach to have more public beach accesses soon

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioners in Walton are fighting over ‘Customary Use’ and in an effort to save beach access points for residents and visitors they’re looking for ways to offer more public beach access.

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a new regional entrance. It is now officially under construction in Miramar Beach. It will be called the Scenic Gulf Regional Beach access.

The Walton County Commission asked the Tourist Development Council six years ago to find and buy more beachfront property. They have spent $30 million so far. Commissioner Tony Anderson said it is worth the money.

“This was a great buy, it, unfortunately, takes about four years to get it permitted and built but we have 400 feet of beach here which is a huge number,” said Commissioner Anderson. “So it’s very important that we continue to buy beachfront access.”

Anderson said the TDC helped negotiate the deal two years ago. They paid for the two-acre property.

“A handicap-accessible boardwalk to the beach, it also has an extra picnic pavilion with a dune walkover, about 20 parking spaces for vehicles and nine golf cart spaces, a large plaza for bikes, and then loading and unloading zones,” said Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger.

TDC Interim Director Jason Cutshaw said they want to add more access points so more people can enjoy Emerald Coast.

“We realize there is a high volume of tourists and locals that live here, our population just went up by almost 20 thousand people in the last few years so we want to support that as well,” said Cutshaw. “It is a quality of life aspect, and that is of the utmost importance. And this is a good opportunity for us to be able to expand that.”

And this is not the last regional beach access they are working on. Two more are in the works on the east side of 30A. Construction starts on one in February.