WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender was arrested again on child porn charges, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 9th, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit received a cyber tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading investigators to Brandan Mack, 23, of Preserve Drive in Miramar Beach.

“Subpoenas were submitted for Mack’s online drives where it was learned Mack had been storing and sharing child sexual abuse material online,” deputies wrote in a news release. “Investigators discovered numerous videos depicting sexual acts of children between one to 13 years of age.”

Officials got a search warrant and arrested Mack at his home.

“The 25 files located as part of the subpoenas are only a sample of the digital evidence located during the residential search warrant. Additional files are of the same egregious nature, and all include pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual conduct,” deputies wrote.

Mack is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography. He was issued a $250,000 bond. Additional charges in this case are expected.

“Residents and visitors can view all Sex Offenders/Predators in Walton County by downloading the Walton County Sheriff’s Office app available in both Google Play and the Apple Store,” deputies wrote. “In addition, Walton County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to sign up for Offender Watch, which helps track their children, map sex offenders nearby, opt into alerts if their child is contacted or lingers near an offender’s residence, provides safety tips, and more.”