Miracle: Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued a Day After Going Overboard

(ABC) An employee on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship is counting his blessings after a "miraculous" rescue in the open waters off Cuba on Sunday.

Carnival Cruise Lines announced they rescued the 33-year-old crew member from the Norwegian Getaway at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday after Norwegian had reported the man missing the previous day. Carnival said a member of its crew spotted the man in the water and the ship turned around, lowered a life boat and rescued the overboard employee.

The man had been in the water about 22 hours after going overboard and was found about 21 miles north of Cuba.

"This is nothing short of miraculous," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer."