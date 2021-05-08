Miniature bull riding event held on Saturday

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of children competed in a miniature bull riding event on Saturday evening.

Kids age two years and older competitively rode mini buckers, which is a type of small bull.

The children were able to compete in their own divisions, with many of them needing to ride the bull for a full six seconds.

Participants said riding a bull is a big adrenaline rush, and many of them said they are passionate about the sport.

Daniel Smith, the co-owner of Cuzin Mini Buckers and a 17-year bull rider himself, said

“All these bulls are miniature bulls, they’re full-grown… they’re never getting any bigger,” Smith said. “When we buck these out, it’s just safer for the kids.”

Smith also said it means a lot to him to see kids be able to participate in the sport he loves.

“To see the younger generation want to continue taking this path… you know, bull riding died off for a while,” Smith said. “But now we’re back and we’re in full swing.”

The kids that participated in the event had a chance to earn some money and qualify for national riding titles.