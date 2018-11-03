Mini Mega Site Voting Location to Open at Glenwood Community Center

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen has been working in conjunction with Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki for the past week to open a 1 Day Mini Mega Voting Site at the Glenwood Community Center.

· Disaster Recovery crews have worked around the clock to allow the building to be open to all Bay County Voters Monday, November 5th 7AM-7PM.

· Glenwood Community Center is located at 722 East 9th Court in Panama City.

· The other 6 Mega Site Locations will remain open 7AM-7PM daily through Tuesday Nov. 6th.

1. Stanford Station (Near Hobby Lobby), 746 W. 23rd Street

2. Parker United Methodist Church, 908 S. Tyndall Pkwy.

3. Panama City Beach Senior Center, 423 Lyndell Ln.

4. Lynn Haven Elementary School Cafetorium, 300 W. 10th Street (New Building behind the school at corner of 10th & Alabama Ave.)

5. Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N Highway 231

6. Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street

Mini Mega Site Monday Only

· Glenwood Community Center is located at 722 East 9th Court in Panama City.