"Mini Mega" Site Opened for One Day Only Ahead of Election Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Michael has not stopped Bay County voters from casting ballots in next Tuesday's general election. Bay County voting officials are opening up an additional voting site at the Glenwood Community Center on Monday only. Supervisor of Elections Mark Anderson said after Hurricane Michael the area was too damaged to create a voting location. Voting officials worked with Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki to make the center available ahead of election day.

"It's a mini mega site, one day, 12 hours, then it will close, then the other 6 mega sites will be the only ones open through election day, we're going to take care of Bay County voters, this is another site for one day, mini mega, for all Bay County voters," said Mark Andersen, Supervisor of Elections.

Other Mega Voting Sites-

Supervisor of Election Office, 830 W. 11th Street

Lynn Haven Elementary Cafetoriam, 300 W. 10th Street *** (New building behind the school at corner of 10th Street & Alabama Ave)

Panama City Beach Senior Center, 423 Lyndell Ln.

Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N Highway 231

Parker United Methodist Church, 908 S. Tyndall Pkwy.

Stanford Station (Near Hobby Lobby), 746 W. 23rd Street



