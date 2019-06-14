Mini Chefs takeover GCSC kitchen in annual camp Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Local kids are now chefs of their own after a week culinary camp.

The second annual Camp Cupcake held at Gulf Coast State College designed for kids ages six through nine.

The kids learned basic cooking skills as well as how to conduct themselves in a kitchen.

The kids made different dishes each day and got to take home all their delicious treats. Organizers say the group of kids came in with a great attitude and that's what made the camp so great.

"I haven't cooked anything with my parents because I didn't know how to cook but now I know how to cook," said camp goer, Jaxon McSpadden.

Little Chef, Lilly Armstrong said, "We made monkey bread, cupcakes. We made chocolate chip cookies."

"This is wonderful. This is the day I love my job. I love my job every day but when I get to come and work with kids this age, it's a whole of fun," said GCSC Culinary Chef Instructor Denise Crider.

The kids also had a little non-culinary fun and made their own slime.

