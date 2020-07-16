Mill Bayou residents voicing concern over possible zoning change

MILL BAYOU, Fla. (WMBB)–Some residents of the Villages of Mill Bayou are voicing concern after learning the zoning of their community may change. This issue was discussed at Tuesday’s Lynn Haven City Commission meeting.

Those living in the area spoke out, saying they’re concerned for the future of their neighborhood.

Currently, the Villages of Mill Bayou is zoned as ‘Traditional Neighborhood Development’. But a company looking to build a luxury apartment complex is now asking for the zoning to be switched to ‘Mixed Use’.

“We don’t understand, if were currently TND and you can currently build apartments within the TND guidelines, why are we switching to mixed use?” asked a concerned resident.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the President of Arbor Properties said he wants to build a luxury apartment complex on a huge vacant piece of land within the Villages of Mill Bayou. He said he would like to construct a complex consisting of 1,700 square foot 3 . bedroom 2 bathroom units

“We were told there was gonna be high-value homes along the Bayou and we’ve seen nothing like that,” said Alex Baird, a Mill Bayou resident.

Upon moving to the neighborhood, many residents shared the same story, saying they were promised the land would be developed into a village-like atmosphere with parks and places to do activities.

“It had pictures of the classic kind of village setting with some shops, maybe a town square, and then all the homes and everybody was happy living here,” said Frank Palumbo who helped his son move into the community.

Traffic is another concern residents have. They say there is one way in and one way out of their development.

“Especially when you have a school right next to us that in the morning and afternoon, takes us space on the roads,” said Baird.

Now the city is passing off the request to change the use of the land to the state which could take 30 days.

“If the state were to approve it, then we would move to the next stages and there would me more public hearings and more chances for the public to ask questions and have their input about the future development of that land be heard,” said Margo Anderson, Lynn Haven’s Mayor.

Residents we spoke with said they would prefer to see more homes built on the land as it would bring about less traffic than an apartment complex.