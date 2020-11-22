Veterans at Sims Nursing Home receive a personalized wish

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several residents at Clifford Chester Sims Veterans Nursing Home received quite a surprise on Friday. It was part of Covenant Care Hospice Center’s ‘Make a Wish’ program.

Residents received personalized gifts based on ideas and recommendation’s from their family members.

The Covenant Care staff says they are hopeful that the gifts will bring joy to their patients at Sims.

“We have a family photo that we have blown up in a poster we have a gentleman that just wanted cigarettes so we got him some fake cigarettes which is what Chester Sims said he would enjoy he just liked having something in his mouth. We have a skylight frame, which is a frame that the families uploaded pictures to that is going to revolve around on a slide show. We have fruit baskets it just is tailored to whatever they would love.” said Community Engagement Director, Lori Fitzpatrick

Anyone can donate to the ‘Make a Wish’ program at Covenant Care. Contact their business directly for how to do so.

