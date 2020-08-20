Tyndall announces new Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force

Tyndall Air Force Base made the following announcement on their Facebook page:

Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass formally took the reins as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force during a transition ceremony.

Bass is the first woman and the first person of Asian-American descent to become the service’s highest-ranking enlisted member. In the service-wide search for CMSAF 19, Bass was chosen from a group of more than a dozen candidates, officials said.

The finalists were selected based on breadth of experience, recommendations from senior commanders and performance across each candidate’s Air Force career.

Prior to becoming CMSAF, Bass served as command chief master sergeant, Second Air Force, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. In that assignment, Bass was the senior enlisted leader and advisor to the commander on all matters relating to the professional development, proper utilization, and the readiness of the enlisted corps.