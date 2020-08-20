Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Tyndall announces new Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force

Military
Posted: / Updated:
Image taken from Tyndall's Facebook page.
Click here to take our community survey

Tyndall Air Force Base made the following announcement on their Facebook page:

Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass formally took the reins as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force during a transition ceremony.

Bass is the first woman and the first person of Asian-American descent to become the service’s highest-ranking enlisted member. In the service-wide search for CMSAF 19, Bass was chosen from a group of more than a dozen candidates, officials said.

The finalists were selected based on breadth of experience, recommendations from senior commanders and performance across each candidate’s Air Force career.

Prior to becoming CMSAF, Bass served as command chief master sergeant, Second Air Force, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. In that assignment, Bass was the senior enlisted leader and advisor to the commander on all matters relating to the professional development, proper utilization, and the readiness of the enlisted corps.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

August 18th

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the