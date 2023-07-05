TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base welcomed world-class chef Robert Irvine to their base earlier Friday.

Irvine’s foundation, the Robert Irvine Foundation, makes many stops at military bases across the globe, giving back to military members and first responders. Irvine met with airmen from across the installation during the base’s Freedom Fest event.

Irvine prepared a meal for more than 2,000 Air Force personnel and their families.

“Tyndall was devastated in Hurricane Michael, it’s getting rebuilt. it’s a huge part of Florida,” he said. “I’m a Floridian, even though I’m a transplant. So, supporting our troops and their families is huge to me. Breaking bread for heroes with our foundation here, feeding about 2500 folks, maybe 3000 … is a way to say thank you.”

Irvine and his foundation also focus on assisting members with resiliency, health, and wellness programs. While at Tyndall Irvine also hosted a cooking class and held a book signing.