PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is preparing for the arrival of 3 F-35 squadrons, the first arriving next month.

As part of the preparations, the air force is required to perform studies to determine the jets’ impact on the local community. Air Force officials presented those results tonight at an open house meeting at gulf coast state college.

The Air Force has been flying aircraft at Tyndall for more than 80 years. Most locals have grown accustomed to the sound of jets. Noise is one of the factors considered in the Air Installations Compatibility Use Zones study.

“We do an AICUZ study to study the noise contours and protect the health, welfare, and safety of the community and balance the needs of the military with the community,” said Air Space Management Chief Jim Roncaglione.

For 6 months, the Air Force gathered data on Tyndall’s history, its aircraft operations, and the community to determine the F-35’s impact. Project manager Mike Kane said they receive very little in the way of noise complaints.

“This base is so well buffered from the standpoint of its location with the Gulf on the west side, the bay on the east side and where the planes fly, the noise they generate has very little impact that appears to be happening as a result of the increase in aircraft operations,” said Kane.

The study also points out the local economic impact of not only the F-35s but Tyndall as a whole. Right now the base is responsible for more than 22 thousand direct and indirect jobs. More jobs will be created when the 3 F-35 squadrons arrive.

“The maintenance support for 3 squadrons is a significant number of people,” said Roncaglione. “As they come in they need cars, houses, and various other things, and there’s a great community here to support them so we’re excited about that.”

The fighter jets are just part of Tyndall’s Hurricane Michael recovery efforts. The entire base is being rebuilt at a cost of $5 billion. The bulk of the construction is just getting started and will continue for about 4 years.