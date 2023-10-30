PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tyndall is getting ready for any ground emergency.

The base is building a new Emergency Operations Center.

The facility will be 21,000 square feet and will include all necessities for handling emergency situations.

The previous emergency operations center was destroyed back in 2018 by Hurricane Michael. Tyndall has been operating out of a temporary facility since then.

The emergency center is being built to handle wind speeds of up to 165 miles per hour as well as 19 feet of storm surge.

“The technology that is going to be put into this building is second to none. And having twice the space that we had in our own facility is also going to be much,” said Emergency Management Flight Chief Marty Spikes.

The building will house the Emergency Management Flight team, The Crisis Action Team, and the alternate command post.

The emergency operations center is set to be complete by the end of the year.