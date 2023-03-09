PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The lingering stress of Hurricane Michael and the pandemic are just a few factors that drive a wedge between community members and loved ones. One organization is hoping to remedy that divide.

It’s called the “Tyndall Connects” expo.

The first-time event is designed to bring together members of the Tyndall community with similar interests together.

More than 30 groups, from woodwork and knitting to scuba diving and fishing, were there to talk to those with similar interests.

“Right after the hurricane here at Tyndall and then subsequently the pandemic, those social connections are kind of eroded,” Tyndall Connects Program Manager Kiernan Judd said. ”Different organizations, different clubs, different groups have kind of gone away from trying to re-instill that so that we can connect these people together, get them kind of socializing. And ideally, that’s going to help improve overall resiliency and mental health for the base as a whole.”

While mental health is a common problem in military communities, Judd said it’s particularly bad at Tyndall.

“Especially here, there is that lack of connectedness,” Judd said. “They just need someone to connect with, they need a friend.”

“We have noticed that a lot of behaviors, a lot of things like interpersonal violence, domestic violence, suicide, those things occur when people don’t feel connected and feel hopeless,” Tyndall Community Support Coordinator Corey Breingan said. “So our goal is to give people an opportunity to connect to other people. So if they’re going through a hard time, they have someone to reach out to.”

Tyndall officials are hoping this expo will help reverse the trend.

They also said it was one of the base’s best-attended events since Covid-19.