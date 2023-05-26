PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base is sending 5 members of its Natural Disaster Recovery Division to Guam after Typhoon Mawar made landfall early this week.

The Pacific island is the United State’s westernmost territory and home to the Anderson Air Force Base.

“It’s a very important installation in the Western Pacific,” Chief of the Natural Disaster Recovery Division Robert Bartlow said. “It’s the further west base on US sovereign territory in the Pacific Ocean. So highly important to our national defense in defense of our allies in the region.”

The storm brought with it winds up to 150 mph and up to 2 inches of rain an hour.

The Tyndall-based group has been deployed to help assess the damage.

“Once they understand the scope of the damage and the cost, then the determination will be made, whether the recovery is something that the engineers that are stationed at that installation in the Andersen Air Force Base have the capacity to take on,” Bartlow said.

The team is trained in helping bases recover after natural disasters.

In the wake of Hurricane Michael the Natural Disaster Recovery Division was established.

“Initial recovery efforts of Hurricane Michael here at Tyndall and the fallout off it,” Bartlow said. “The Air Force Civil Engineer Center quickly decided that they needed to have a standing capability ready to respond to whatever the next disaster might be.”

Three team members took off Friday morning and expected to make it to Guam Saturday. The rest of the team is not far behind.