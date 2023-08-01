PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base has been rebuilding since Hurricane Michael destroyed the base in 2018. As the almost $5 billion dollar restoration continues, new stealth fighters are starting to locate here.

They received new F-35 Lightning II jets to swap out their older F-22 Raptors. They currently have three.

This change pushes Tyndall to the next level of air force bases.

The addition of the F-35s allows Tyndall to go from a training base to an active combat base.

Tyndall will be getting pilots from other facilities who have already learned to fly the F-35s. They will get additional training here.

“So not only is it a ton of fun to fly and it’s obviously relevant because it’s the newest, greatest thing there right out right now, but it’s also extremely capable if we do need to go to combat,” said Lt. Col. Hunter Powell.

The F-22s that Tyndall pilots were flying have been transferred up to Langley air force base in Virginia.

Tyndall is planning on acquiring 75 more F-35s over the next two years.

There will eventually be three different squadrons of 24 jets with six extras. With these new jets, Tyndall is going to need more personnel.

“We will have more airmen than we ever had. We expect to have three full F-35 squadrons when this is done, plus a fourth squadron of we’re not sure exactly what yet. So, this will mean far more airmen, far more, by the way, civilians as well,” said Representative Neal Dunn (R-Panama City).

The stealth aircraft will not only have an impact on Tyndall but on the Bay County community as well.

“I don’t actually have a figure other than tens of billions of dollars of economic activity occurs in the state of Florida because of a base like this. It’s a happy moment, not only for the base but for all of the communities surrounding us,” said Dunn.

Colonel George Watkins says he’s grateful to the community for getting Tyndall to where it is today.

“Our base wouldn’t still be here without some of our community leadership speaking up and saying, hey, we really want to keep the base here and so that felt special to me,” said 325th Fighter Wing Commander Col. George Watkins.

The F-35s are state-of-the-art jets that can go over 500 nautical miles without refueling.

Colonel Watkins says he expects the base to grow a little each month until they reach the needed 1400 new people.