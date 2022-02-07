BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base officials said they understand people may be curious as to what goes on in that area, but they are asking the public not to go digging.

They are heavily enforcing the Federal Aviation Administration’s ‘No Drone Zone’ policy.

“If a drone was on a property, it could halt air operations, it could hurt someone’s personal property, it could also hurt a multi-million [dollar] asset, so really if we could help each other then it would be ideal,” Tech Sergeant Brittany Boegeman said.

Tyndall AFB property extends further than people might know. Some areas of Parker, Springfield and Callaway are included in this no-drone restriction.

There are a few ways to check if you’re safe to fly.

“You’ll see a number of signs. Where you’re used to seeing an installation sign on our perimeter fence, now you’ll see a drone sign,” Anti-terrorism Program Manager Jonathan Albaugh said. “We’re posting those up around the marinas and some of the waterways that we control.”

You can also download the free B4Ufly mobile app by following this link. A map will show if you’re in the no-drone vicinity.

The rule applies to class one to class five drones. In other words, if it needs to be registered with Federal Aviation Administration, then the drone is not allowed to be flown over Tyndall AFB.

A fine is the least you’ll get away with for committing this offense.

“We would be able to track that person down,” Albaugh said. “They could potentially face prosecution at the federal level. The drone would be seized and potentially destroyed.”

If you see someone flying a drone over Tyndall AFB property, officials ask the public to call Security Forces at (850) 283-2677.