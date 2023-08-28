TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) – Tyndall Air Force Base, in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia, moved to Hurcon 5 on Sunday.

The designation indicates how far storm-level winds are from the base.

As a result, residents are preparing their “checklist” to ensure they’re safe in the event of possible impact.

“Part of the hurricane checklist is making sure people are accountable. They have their evacuation points as needed around bays, you know, getting sandbags, those protective measures,” said Weather Flight Commander Daniel Smith.

Additionally, the base’s Emergency Operations Center is providing support to every area of the installation.