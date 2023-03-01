TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base’s multi-billion dollar rebuild is starting to take shape.

Tyndall Air Force Base is putting the finishing touches on one of its newest facilities, a $26 million child development center.

They invited mayors from surrounding counties to the base for a first look at the new facility.

“In Bay County, Tyndall Air Force Base is probably 30% of our economy, including the beach, which you know how much comes from the beach. So we, as mayors from all the different cities are very involved with Tyndall Air Force Base and we know how important it is for us to provide the quality of life, spousal employment, and all the things for the Tyndall family,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

Once complete, the CDC will be the strongest and most advanced child development center in the Air Force.

“Child development centers are critical to bases and our families when we come on you know it’s not just the airman, right, that is coming to Tyndall Air Force Base, it’s their family as well. So being able to find childcare is one of the most important things. The Air Force recruits airmen, but they retain families,” Deputy Branch Chief Lt. Col. Brandon Goebel said.

The new center is built to withstand 165 mph winds and designed using the latest studies and knowledge on children’s safety.

“There’s no doubt that how important Tyndall is for us, how important it is for the community, we know that. I knew when they were going to spend over $5 billion here that the federal government would have to help us to make sure that we could provide the things to be a support system for Tyndall and yeah, it is exciting,” Brudnicki said. “I mean, it was a guarantee for us that we’re going to get a lot of things done in the city that needed to be done, some of them anyway. But now that this is coming to fruition, it’s going to make our city a more pristine city, which is what we’re striving to do.”

The center will be completed by the summer.