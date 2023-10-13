Correction: Dayvon Larry is from Malone.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) —- Tyndall Air Force Base welcomed local high school students Friday who might be interested in military careers.

But this first-ever military showcase event also served as a memorial for the local airmen who came up with the idea.

“Today is actually my brother’s vision coming into life,” Dayvon Larry’s sister Tameka Williams said.

Growing up in Malone, Larry didn’t know many people in the military.

“When we got out of he got out of high school he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do,” Williams said.

Larry eventually found his purpose in the Air Force. But he didn’t stop there.

Williams said he wanted to help other kids in rural communities find their purpose.

“He wants to make a difference in the young people’s lives,” Williams said. “He wanted to be able to present all the different jobs, all the different areas that a student, a person could be into and to be able to see at one time.”

So when he got to Tyndall he hit the ground running.

“We would start going out to the schools and we would drive two hours away just to give, you know, Air Force presence to those schools out there,” Larry’s Friend Ariana Salas said. “That was kind of always our goal was to kind of get presidents where there wasn’t really any military.”

Last year Larry approached Tyndall’s School Liaison Mallory Gross about hosting an event on the base.

“He wanted to bring all the local high schools to the base and just let them learn more about what the base has to offer in the jobs and the military,” Gross said.

The event was originally scheduled for April. But on April 10th Larry was tragically killed after he was punched in the back of the head during a bar brawl, outside of Coyote Ugly.

Tuesday was the six-month anniversary of his death.

Tyndall officials said they’re seeing his dream through.

“We’re just going to continue his legacy,” Gross said. “And this was the impact that he had on the base. So we’re following through.”

“It’s tears of joy as well because I’m able to see what he wanted,” Williams said. “This was supposed to be done right before he passed away. He didn’t get a chance to see this come into life and so for me to see that the Air Force felt so much for my brother that they put his dream into life, that means so much to me. That means that they love him just like I love him.

Tyndall officials say they hope to make the showcase an annual event.