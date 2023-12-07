TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s that time of year when tree lightings happen all across the panhandle.

Thursday a holiday celebration at Tyndall Air Force Base took on a special meaning. It was the first time since Hurricane Michael devastated the base in 2018 that the tree lighting has been held on an actual tree.

The tree they used to use was destroyed by the storm five years ago.

For those who call Tyndall Air Force Base home not only does the tree lighting ceremony mark the start of the holiday season but it’s also a beacon of hope for the base’s recovery.

“We had a tree like this one before the hurricane,” 325th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel George Watkins said. “And it wasn’t up during the hurricane. But somehow, after all the destruction, everything wasn’t able to be used again. So we’re finally back to a normal Christmas tree.”

Over the last five years, crews have been working to rebuild the installation.

“This year was a huge year for Tyndall Air Force Base, standing up new missions, getting the F-35 steer, and continuing to grow,” Watkins said. “So we’re getting new and new and more and more airmen in all the time. For Tyndall “we recover from Hurricane Michael and continue to build a new infrastructure and get new families here, we want to make sure that everyone has a chance to share in that community and be a part of something special.”

In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, there were also a number of other holiday activities.

“We’re making s’mores,” Watkins said. “We’re having hot chocolate. And we had Tyndall Youth Choir singing as well. So some entertainment for tonight.”

After the tree lighting, everyone was invited to take pictures with Santa. 6-year-old Grant Jensen says this was his favorite part.

“When I saw Santa, I was really excited,” Jensen said. “Because you get to ask him what presents you want.”

If you missed the event Thursday’s event Tyndall will also be holding a breakfast with Santa on Saturday morning for military personnel and their family.