Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents were surprised Saturday by large billowing clouds of smoke toward Tyndall Air Force Base.

The scene caused concern due to the wildfires that spread last year through Bay County.

The Florida Forest Service authorized Tyndall to carry out the 2,460-acre prescribed burn Saturday in the area. There were no reports of damage or incident.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prescribed burns are carried out for the following benefits:

Reducing hazardous fuels in order to protect human communities from extreme fires;

Minimizes the spread of pest insects and diseases;

Removes unwanted species that threaten species native to an ecosystem;

Provides forage for game;

Improves habitat for threatened and endangered species;

Recycles nutrients back into the soil; and

Promotes the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants;

There is no current date for the next prescribed burn in the area.