TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — If you live in Bay County, you may have noticed an increase in jet engine noise this past week.

Tyndall Air Force Base is hosting its bi-annual Checkered Flag air combat exercise.

This training is one of the Department of Defense’s largest in-air events.

50 fighter jets from Tyndall, and from bases around the country, are currently stationed on Tyndall’s flight line to participate in Checkered Flag.

“It’s a great training opportunity,” Lt. Col. Alex Goldfein said. “The integration is everything. We all fly our own jets in our own little worlds, and we typically get used to flying our airplane against our airplane, and that’s how we train. Being able to get everybody together and figure out the pros and cons, the strengths and weaknesses, and how we can best fight together is a unique opportunity that you don’t get anywhere else.”

F-15s, F-16s, tankers, bombers, and even F-35s are some of the aircraft involved in the exercises, but it’s not just about flying.

“The fact that guys can fly the big exercises, the next day shoot a live missile, back to mission planning and maybe employ a live gun or something else as well, you don’t get that anywhere else,” Goldfein said.

Goldfein said Tyndall’s location also makes the event unique.

He said the vast airspace over the Gulf of Mexico gives the pilots a lot more freedom.

“I’ve flown all around the world, and this is some of the best air space out there,” Goldfein said. “We’re nearly 60 miles wide by 250 miles long, accessible just for this airspace. It allows us to put all those jets in there and safely do what we want to do and train to a high-end, robust threat and really make the training good and the overwater is great because it doesn’t provide a lot of limitations. We can go supersonic, we can use chaff flare and do a lot of that kind of stuff, which is not necessarily available elsewhere.”

Officials say Checkered Flag is Tyndall’s bread and butter, and can be a boon for Bay County’s economy.

“We’ve already pretty much overrun our facilities here,” Goldfein said. “We got food trucks like crazy. The demand is pretty high. Then add that to the contractors on base rebuilding. This is another opportunity to help out Bay County and just give back and be a part of the community.”

Training exercises will continue day and night until May 19.