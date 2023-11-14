PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials have narrowed down two possible locations for the future Tyndall Academy.

As Tyndall Air Force Base continues its expansion, military families will need more room for their kids.

Building a new and larger school will solve some of those issues.

During a school board meeting earlier on November 14.

Bay District School officials approved a topographical survey for the two potential sites.

Both locations are off Saber Drive near base housing.

“We were going through our due diligence to find the site to see if it’s suitable, and then we’ll bring it back to the board to determine where Tyndall Academy will be,” said Bay District School’s Superintendent Mark McQueen.

McQueen says the K-8 school will hold roughly 1200 students.

After the new academy is built, the original school on Highway 98 will be shut down.

Officials are expecting to have Tyndall Academy built and operable by the 2027-2028 school year.