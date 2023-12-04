TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) – Service members celebrated the holiday season at the 33rd annual Tyndall Golden Age party.

The event invites senior veterans from Bay County and Sims Nursing Home to meet active members, enjoy food, and earn the chance to win a raffle.

Active duty personnel said events like these offer an opportunity to feel more connected with their military community, meeting with members like Edward S. Johnson, who served at Tyndall and is months away from his 104th birthday.